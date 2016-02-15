Brazil's BTG Pactual to buy back 19 mln units - filing

UPDATE 1-U.S. 30-year mortgage rates fall to lowest since Dec -Freddie

(Adds background, table, graphics link) NEW YORK, Jan 19 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages declined for the third straight week to their lowest since early December, mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac said on Thursday. Mortgage rates have fallen in step with lower U.S. Treasury yields as investors have reduced their bets on rising inflation and interest rates while they await details on tax cuts, trade, infrastructure spending and looser regulations from