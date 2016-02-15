版本:
Brazil's BTG Pactual to buy back 19 mln units - filing

SAO PAULO Feb 15 The board of Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual has approved a buyback of up to 19.1 million units, it said in a filing on Monday.

The announcement followed the cancellation of 19.9 million units purchased under an existing buyback scheme. (Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

