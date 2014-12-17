BTG Pactual wins approval to start full banking operations in Chile

SAO PAULO Dec 17 Grupo BTG Pactual SA's Chilean
unit obtained a permanent banking license to operate in the
country on Wednesday, allowing Latin America's largest
independent investment bank to start operations in Chile by the
end of January.
In a statement, BTG Pactual said the unit, known
as Banco BTG Pactual Chile, wanted a full banking license in
Chile to "grow in the country through a multi-service platform."
BTG Pactual entered Chile with the $600 million acquisition of
brokerage firm Celfin Capital SA in February 2012, but until now
has not been allowed to operate in Chile under its own platform.
The license from Chile's banking and financial institutions
regulator SBIF will allow Banco BTG Pactual Chile to start
operations before Jan. 30, the statement said. It added that the
focus will be on entering the local credit and derivatives
markets and reinforcing current services such as institutional
investing and wealth management.
The last time that SBIF awarded a license to a bank in Chile
was in 2004, the statement said. Last year BTG Pactual began
operating a broker dealer in Mexico.
Chile is a key stepping stone for BTG Pactual's
international expansion, which Chief Executive Officer and
controlling shareholder André Esteves said is justified because
today's highly integrated world demands that regional banks
become more global in scope. Under Esteves, BTG Pactual has
expanded in global reinsurance, commodities trading and wealth
management over the past year.
Units, or a blend of BTG Pactual's shares in its investment
banking and private-equity divisions, surged 5.2 percent to
27.50 reais on Wednesday, on the back of a global rally in
equity markets.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves; editing
by Matthew Lewis)