EFG International closes in on BTG Pactual's BSI unit - FT

UPDATE 2-BOJ's Kuroda says closely watching Trump's policy moves
* Says Japanese monetary easing to continue (Adds comments on Japan)
ZURICH Jan 19 Zurich-based private bank EFG International has submitted the highest bid for BTG Pactual's Swiss unit BSI, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
EFG and BTG Pactual are set to enter exclusive talks for the Swiss banking unit in a deal expected to top 1.2 billion Swiss francs ($1.20 billion), the Financial Times said, citing sources familiar with the matter.
BTG Pactual's board last week authorised the bank to pursue a sale of BSI, which BTG bought for $1.3 billion in September, after unidentified third parties showed interest in the bank, the Brazilian company said.
($1 = 1.0036 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; editing by Michael Shields)
LONDON, Jan 19 Zurich Insurance said on Thursday it expects to cut 240 jobs in Britain following the merger last year of its UK life and general insurance businesses into one division.
NEW YORK, Jan 19 The New York Stock Exchange has waived the first partial year of annual listing fees for companies that transfer their stock to the Big Board from another exchange, a move that could help it poach more companies from rival Nasdaq.