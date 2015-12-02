BTG Pactual sells stake in hospital chain to Singapore fund

BRASILIA Dec 2 Investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual will sell a stake in Rede D'OR Sao Luiz SA, Brazil's largest hospital chain, to Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd for about 2.38 billion reais ($618.8 million), the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

The operation will be subject to antitrust regulatory approval, BTG Pactual said. It did not specify the size of the stake being sold. ($1 = 3.8463 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by David Goodman)