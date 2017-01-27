版本:
BTG Pactual considers split listing for investment bank and private equity unit

SAO PAULO Jan 27 Grupo BTG Pactual SA is considering separate stock market listings for its investment bank and private equity businesses, Brazil's largest independent investment banking company said in a securities filing on Friday.

The two units, Banco BTG Pactual SA and BTG Pactual Participations, have convened shareholder meetings for Feb. 13 and Feb. 3 respectively, the filing said. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by David Goodman)
