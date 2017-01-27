UPDATE 1-BTG Pactual mulls segregating divisions to boost transparency

(Adds details on plan, share performance, background
throughout)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO Jan 27 Grupo BTG Pactual SA
is gauging the impact of segregating stock trading
of its two main business divisions, a sign Latin America's No. 1
independent investment bank is betting on enhanced transparency
to regain investor trust.
In securities filing on Friday, BTG Pactual said it is
gauging all the legal, regulatory and operational aspects of
separating Banco BTG Pactual SA and BTG Pactual Participations
Ltd. Trading of Grupo BTG Pactual's units, a blend of common and
preferred shares in both divisions, will be maintained, the
filing said.
Banco BTG Pactual encompasses the group's investment banking
and money management activities, while BTG Pactual
Participations handles investments made with the bank's own
capital such as private equity, global hedge funds and property.
Grupo BTG Pactual's controlling shareholders have signaled
they will endorse the business segregation plan, which could
entail risks for minority holders of Grupo BTG Pactual's units,
the filing said. Both divisions convened shareholder meetings on
Feb. 13 and Feb. 3, respectively, to discuss the plan.
Units fell 1.1 percent to 16.81 reais in early Friday
afternoon trading, paring gains to 23 percent this year.
The move underscores Grupo BTG Pactual's steps to reignite
growth and restore its reputation 14 months after founder and
former Chief Executive André Esteves was arrested in connection
with a massive corruption probe in Brazil.
According to the filing, the plan could enhance transparency
about the assets of each division, boost trading volumes for
Grupo BTG Pactual's securities and improve each of the
divisions' capital structure.
CONFLICTS
For years, many investors criticized Grupo BTG Pactual's
structure, saying it encouraged Esteves and his partners to take
on excessive risk in sectors highly exposed to Brazil's
struggling economy.
Some questioned whether the investment bank and the
private-equity divisions incurred conflicts of interest with
clients that they advised or with which they competed for deals.
In a November 2013 interview with Reuters, Esteves
contrasted Grupo BTG Pactual with traditional Wall Street
investment banks, highlighting the firm's practice of teaming up
with clients to invest, as opposed to just buying and trading
securities in financial markets.
The November 2015 arrest of Esteves, who owns about 28
percent of BTG Pactual and had steered the bank through Brazil's
deepest recession in decades, sent the lender's shares and bonds
into a tailspin and forced the bank to sell assets to bolster
client confidence.
(Editing by Daniel Flynn and Meredith Mazzilli)