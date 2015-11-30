WRAPUP 4-Esteves quits as head of Brazil's BTG Pactual amid graft probe

(Adds share performance, comments in paragraph 3)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer
SAO PAULO Nov 30 Brazilian financier André
Esteves resigned as chief executive officer and chairman of
Grupo BTG Pactual SA late on Sunday after he was
jailed as part of a corruption probe rapidly ensnaring Latin
America's largest independent investment bank.
Prosecutors are preparing to file charges against the
billionaire dealmaker, whom they suspect, along with a senator,
of trying to obstruct a long-running graft probe at
state-controlled Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras
. Esteves, through his lawyer, has denied the
allegations.
In a new twist to the nearly two-year probe, Brazilian
newspapers said police found documents allegedly linking BTG
Pactual to the payment of bribes to ruling coalition
lawmakers. Shares plummeted in São Paulo, while bonds recovered
slightly from their plunge last week.
It is the first time the bank, whose public face has for
years been Esteves, was directly implicated in the bribery
scandal. Prosecutor General Rodrigo Janot used evidence and
testimony from others under investigation to persuade the
country's Supreme Court to extend Esteves' detention.
The documents said BTG Pactual paid 45 million reais ($11.7
million) to Eduardo Cunha, speaker of the lower house of
Congress, in exchange for passing legislation favoring the bank,
the newspapers said.
BTG Pactual denied the payments in a statement on Sunday and
pledged to cooperate with authorities. A source familiar with
the matter said the revelations and the extension of Esteves'
detention convinced him and his business partners that he had to
resign.
"It's hard to separate the bank's image from Esteves," said
Paulo Petrassi, who oversees 600 million reais in assets at Leme
Investimentos in Florianópolis, Brazil. "So far, the market
seems to have given the bank the benefit of the doubt, but that
may not necessarily last long."
GOLDEN SHARE
Esteves still owns more than 28 percent of the bank, and his
stake includes a "golden share" giving him veto rights on any
board decisions.
BTG Pactual named two founding partners, Chief Operating
Officer Roberto Saloutti and Chief Financial Officer Marcelo
Kalim, as co-CEOs.
Persio Arida, who became acting CEO after Esteves' arrest on
Wednesday, is now chairman, with Huw Jenkins, head of the bank's
international arm, becoming vice chairman.
BTG Pactual has almost 70 partners, including Esteves, who
control a combined 80 percent of the bank's capital, according
to bank data. New co-CEOs Kalim and Saloutti each have about 5.5
percent.
The main partners, a group of seven executives including
Kalim, Saloutti and Jenkins with whom Esteves founded the bank
in 2008, are considering buying their former leader out, the
source said. Esteves' stake is valued at around 6 billion reais.
Over the past year, Esteves, 47, had steered BTG Pactual
through Brazil's deepest recession in a quarter-century. He
engineered last year's purchase of Swiss private bank BSI Group
to cut BTG Pactual's reliance on Brazil and invested heavily in
global commodities trading as rivals retreated from the segment.
Shareholder returns have long outperformed those of Wall
Street rivals, and internally, the longstanding joke has been
that "BTG" stands for "Better than Goldman," a reference to
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
INVESTORS CONCERNED
While Esteves sat in a jail cell in the Bangu VIII prison
north of Rio de Janeiro, the bank's main partners gathered on
Sunday to finalize the sale of a 12 percent stake in Rede D'Or
São Luiz SA, Brazil's largest hospital chain, to Singapore
sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd.
The stake will be sold for almost 2.5 billion reais, a
source directly involved in the deal told Reuters. The bank had
been negotiating the Rede D'Or deal since August, but Esteves'
arrest sped up talks, two other sources said.
GIC had paid 3.3 billion reais for a 16 percent stake of
Rede D'Or in May.
The new deal could help shore up BTG Pactual's balance sheet
after Esteves' arrest prompted clients to pull more than $1
billion in investments held at the bank's asset management
division.
Heavily dependent on short-term market funding and with
about 55 percent of its banking arm's funding due for
refinancing over the next 90 days, BTG Pactual has tried to
assure clients that it is operating normally.
Worries about liquidity and funding availability after
Esteves' arrest led Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings
to put the bank's investment-grade rating on review for a
possible downgrade.
Shares and bonds of BTG Pactual have skidded since Esteves'
detention, as investors fretted about its ability to thrive in
his absence.
Units, a blend of common and preferred shares in BTG
Pactual's investment banking and private equity divisions, shed
as much as 11 percent to 20.16 reais in early trading on the São
Paulo Stock Exchange.
The price on BTG Pactual's 4 percent bond due in January
2020 rose 0.25 cent on the dollar on Monday to
77.25 cents, yielding 11 percent. A day before Esteves'
detention, the bond was paying 6.8 percent interest.
The bank's proprietary investments unit also controls more
than two dozen companies. Some of them are in the middle of
corporate reorganizations and requiring capital injections, like
drugstore chain Brasil Pharma SA and oil drilling rig
producer Sete Brasil Participações SA.
Another source with direct knowledge of the bank's strategy
said BTG Pactual had stopped offering new loans. Until Friday
afternoon, external funding remained available and stable, that
source said.
In an emailed letter to clients and trading partners on
Friday, Arida said the bank was not a target of the
investigation. The bank also denied on Friday that it was
discussing selling itself to Banco Bradesco SA or UBS
AG, as a local magazine reported that day.
($1 = 3.8446 Brazilian reais)
