Brazil's BTG fires M&A head over nightclub scandal -sources

SAO PAULO Feb 6 Grupo BTG Pactual SA has fired partner Marco Gonçalves as head of mergers and acquisitions, following reports that he was sued by a New York City nightclub after leaving a $340,000 bill unpaid last year, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Press representatives for BTG Pactual in São Paulo did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Efforts to reach Gonçalves were not immediately successful. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
