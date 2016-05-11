BTG Pactual sees loan book growing if Brazil economy recovers

SAO PAULO May 11 Grupo BTG Pactual SA may
consider ramping up loan disbursements to corporate clients in
Brazil in coming months should the nation's economy show
stronger signs of revival or the cost of borrowing rises to
reflect a riskier environment, co-Chief Executive Officer
Marcelo Kalim said on Wednesday.
BTG Pactual's loan book, which fell 10 percent to 72.468
billion reais ($21 billion) in the first quarter, has an
adequate size and good quality, Kalim told investors on a
conference call to discuss first-quarter results. Provisions set
aside to protect BTG Pactual's balance sheet from defaults could
be reversed this quarter if conditions allow, he said.
($1 = 3.4631 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal Editing by W Simon)