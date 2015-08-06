Smaller assets suggest BTG Pactual's prudent approach, CEO says

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
SAO PAULO Aug 6 A reduction in total assets and rising regulatory capital ratios in the second quarter highlighted Grupo BTG Pactual SA's more prudent approach amid an economic and political downturn in Brazil, Chief Executive Officer André Esteves said on Thursday.
Esteves, who is also BTG Pactual's controlling shareholder, told investors at a conference call to discuss second-quarter earnings that active risk deployment will be resumed once market conditions permit it. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.