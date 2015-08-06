Brazil's BTG Pactual beats profit estimates as revenue soars

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
SAO PAULO Aug 5 Grupo BTG Pactual SA , the largest independent investment bank in emerging markets, earned the highest profit in 3 1/2 years in the the second quarter after revenue beat expectations.
Net income at São Paulo-based BTG Pactual totaled 1.02 billion reais ($293 million) last quarter, compared with an estimate of 905 million reais in a Reuters poll of five analysts.
Return on equity, a gauge of how profitable a bank is, rose to 21 percent, well above the poll's 18.8 percent estimate. ROE, as the gauge is known, was the highest in a year.
($1 = 3.4865 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.