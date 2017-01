SAO PAULO Jan 19 Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual posted fourth-quarter unaudited earnings early on Tuesday, as the group tries to calm markets concerned over its founder's involvement in a massive corruption investigation.

Grupo BTG Pactual SA posted net earnings of 1.23 billion reais ($304 billion), up from 848 million reais a year earlier but down from 1.51 billion reais in the third-quarter.

