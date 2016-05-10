Brazil's BTG Pactual beats estimates as revenue soars

UPDATE 4-Australia says suspended MH370 search could resume in future
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
SAO PAULO May 10 Grupo BTG Pactual SA beat first-quarter profit estimates as income from trading and wealth management rose sharply and management at Latin America's largest independent investment bank reined in expenses and costly funding.
São Paulo-based BTG Pactual earned 1.071 billion real ($308 million) in net income last quarter, down 13 percent from the previous three months, according to a statement released late on Tuesday. The results were better than the average consensus estimate of 980 million reais complied by Thomson Reuters.
($1 = 3.4739 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
BEIJING/SYDNEY, Jan 18 Rio Tinto and Aluminium Corporation of China (Chinalco) have terminated an exploration joint venture after six years of searching unsuccessfully for copper in China, Chinalco confirmed on Wednesday.
* Shares up 1 percent by 0821 GMT (Adds details, share price)