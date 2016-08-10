BTG Pactual open to 'all options' to deploy excess capital

BRIEF-Zyto announces discussions regarding possible sale of health & wellness business
SAO PAULO Aug 10 Grupo BTG Pactual SA is considering all strategic options to deploy excess capital and boost shareholder returns once cash from a slew of asset sales enters the coffers of Latin America's largest independent investment bank, executives said on Wednesday.
In a conference call to discuss second-quarter results, Chief Financial Officer João Dantas said once the sale of control of Swiss private bank BSI SA and the spin-off of a commodities trading unit is finalized later this year, BTG Pactual's capital ratio will go to about 20 percent from 14 percent currently. The bank is "open to all strategic options" to use spare capital in an efficient way, he said.
* Board of directors of APUC approved a dividend increase of u.s. $0.0424 annually per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's transition team defended his nominee for health and human services (HHS) secretary, Tom Price, from charges that he bought shares in a company days before introducing legislation that would have benefited the firm.