Brazil's BTG Pactual profit slides, misses forecast on downsizing

SAO PAULO Nov 8 Grupo BTG Pactual SA on Tuesday
said profit in the latest quarter tumbled 56 percent from a year
earlier, its steepest slide on record, as the Brazilian
investment bank spun off a commodities sales and trading unit
and sold a Swiss private banking unit.
São Paulo-based BTG Pactual earned 661 million
reais ($209 million) in net income last quarter, down 30 percent
from the previous quarter. It was the lowest profit in three
years and missed the average consensus estimate of 967 million
reais complied by Thomson Reuters.
Management plans to discuss results on Wednesday at a
conference call with investors.
($1 = 3.1680 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by David
Gregorio)