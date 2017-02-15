版本:
Profit at Brazil's BTG Pactual falls as revenue plummets

SAO PAULO Feb 15 Profit at Brazil's Grupo BTG Pactual SA fell in the fourth quarter, as revenue in most business lines dropped in the wake of a dramatic balance sheet downsizing at Latin America's largest independent investment bank.

In a statement released late on Tuesday, BTG Pactual said net income totaled 652 million reais ($211 million) in the quarter, down 1 percent from the prior three months.

Annualized return on equity, a measure of profitability, rose slightly to 12.7 percent in the fourth quarter, the statement said, after a large interest-on-equity payment helped reduce shareholder equity by about 17 percent.

($1 = 3.0840 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Leslie Adler)
