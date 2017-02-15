Profit at Brazil's BTG Pactual falls as revenue plummets

BRIEF-American Airlines names Nathan Gatten senior vice president
* American Airlines names Nathan J. Gatten senior vice president – government affairs
SAO PAULO Feb 15 Profit at Brazil's Grupo BTG Pactual SA fell in the fourth quarter, as revenue in most business lines dropped in the wake of a dramatic balance sheet downsizing at Latin America's largest independent investment bank.
In a statement released late on Tuesday, BTG Pactual said net income totaled 652 million reais ($211 million) in the quarter, down 1 percent from the prior three months.
Annualized return on equity, a measure of profitability, rose slightly to 12.7 percent in the fourth quarter, the statement said, after a large interest-on-equity payment helped reduce shareholder equity by about 17 percent.
($1 = 3.0840 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* Towne Bank says declared its second-quarter shareholder cash dividend of $0.14 per common share
* Summit Materials announces intention to offer $300 million of senior notes