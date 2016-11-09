BTG Pactual sees return on equity rising once excess capital deployed

SAO PAULO Nov 9 Profitability metrics at Grupo
BTG Pactual SA will likely rise in coming quarters as Latin
America's largest independent investment bank deploys excess
capital into core activities, Chief Executive Officer Roberto
Sallouti said on Wednesday.
Return on equity will probably rise from the 11.2 percent
reading posted in the third quarter as BTG Pactual
seeks to bolster investment banking and asset management
activities among other core segments, Sallouti said at a
conference call to discuss quarterly results.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Marguerita
Choy)