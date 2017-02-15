版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三 22:13 BJT

Brazil's BTG Pactual to keep high capital ratios to fan growth

SAO PAULO Feb 15 Grupo BTG Pactual SA will keep high capital ratios in coming quarters as a way to prepare Latin America's No. 1 independent investment bank to grow in core activities, following a dramatic balance sheet downsizing last year, Chief Executive Officer Roberto Sallouti said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, Editing by W Simon)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐