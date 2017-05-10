Brazil's BTG Pactual regaining revenue power, CEO says

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
SAO PAULO May 10 Grupo BTG Pactual SA, Latin America's No. 1 independent investment bank, is rapidly regaining the ability to generate business flow in core activities after a drastic balance sheet downsizing last year, Chief Executive Officer Roberto Sallouti said on Wednesday.
In a conference call to discuss first-quarter results, Sallouti said efforts to keep costs and banker compensation in check as well as more risk-taking across Latin America were paving the way for BTG Pactual to "increase operational leverage."
Profit at BTG Pactual between January and March rose at the fastest pace in five quarters after income from sales and trading of currencies, equities and bonds more than doubled in the period. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Andrew Hay)
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit