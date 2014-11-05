Brazil's BTG Pactual CEO reiterates 20 pct return on equity goal

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
SAO PAULO Nov 5 Grupo BTG Pactual SA , Brazil's largest independent investment bank, will continue to target return on equity of 20 percent even if market and economic conditions remain challenging, Chief Executive Officer André Esteves said on Wednesday.
Return on equity, the most widely watched gauge of profitability in the banking industry, slipped to 17.3 percent in the third quarter, compared with a 19.4 percent estimate in a Reuters poll. Esteves spoke at a conference call to discuss earnings. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, Editing by Franklin Paul)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015