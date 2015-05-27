版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 28日 星期四

Brazil's BTG sells Rede D'Or stake to Singapore sovereign fund

SAO PAULO May 27 Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual on Wednesday sold part of its stake in Brazilian hospital chain Rede D'Or to Singapore's sovereign fund for 1.6 billion reais ($509 million), the bank said in a market filing. ($1=3.14 reais) (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Chris Reese)

