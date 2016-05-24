BTG Pactual to receive less cash from BSI after Singapore probe - source

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
BRASILIA May 24 Grupo BTG Pactual SA is slated to receive less cash from the sale of Swiss bank BSI SA after Singapore closed down BSI's operations in the city-state for breaching anti-money laundering rules, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.
The source, who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue, declined to say how much the price would be reduced. BTG Pactual will seek compensation from Assicurazioni Generali SpA, BSI's previous owner, in a equal amount, the source added. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Thesys Technologies LLC has been chosen to build and run a massive stock and options trading database ordered by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission aimed at helping regulators police the increasingly fast, fragmented and complex markets.
* Bats Global Markets Inc says Deutsche Asset Management, proshares and cambria have switched a total of 15 etfs to bats since late december Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: