Zell's Equity International to invest $125 mln in BTG Pactual's Estapar

SAO PAULO Aug 8 Sam Zell's fund Equity
International is investing $125 million to get an undisclosed
stake in Brazilian parking lot operator Estapar Participações
SA, which is controlled by investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual,
the companies said in a statement Monday.
The proceeds will be used by the operator to fund expansion.
"This new capital injection will allow us to expand our
portfolio, including infrastructure operations in airports,
sports arenas and private, long-term contracts," André Iasi,
chief executive at Estapar, said in the statement.
Equity International will have one board seat at Estapar,
joining controlling shareholder BTG Pactual and funds Templeton
Emerging Markets and Bozano Investimentos. Last year, BTG
Pactual had a 68 percent stake in Estapar.
Brazilian investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual has
been selling assets since November 2015 to protect cash and
regain confidence among customers and clients.
Founder André Esteves was arrested in November in the
widest-ever corruption investigation in Brazil, and released one
month later. He is charged with obstructing a corruption probe
at state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA and in
April, Esteves, who has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing,
returned to Latin America's largest independent investment bank
in a senior advisory role.
($1 = 3.1887 Brazilian reais)
