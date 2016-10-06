British healthcare firm BTG settles DoJ probe into U.S. unit

Oct 6 British healthcare group BTG Plc
said it agreed to settle an investigation into one of its U.S.
units, Biocompatibles, with the U.S. Department of Justice for
$36 million.
BTG said its 2016-17 forecast for selling, general and
administrative expenses did not include the effect of the
settlement.
Earlier on Thursday, the company said it saw full-year
revenue ahead of its previous forecast.
BTG agreed to settle all allegations regarding the
investigation, which focused on the period before it acquired
the oncology products supplier Biocompatibles in 2011.
($1 = 0.79 pounds)
