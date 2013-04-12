UPDATE 1-BTG vein treatment on track for potential 2014 launch

LONDON, April 12 BTG's Varisolve
treatment for varicose veins has been accepted for review by the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration, putting it on track for
potential approval and launch during the first half of 2014.
The speciality pharmaceutical company is relying on the
injectable, foam-based treatment to consolidate its
transformation from a company that buys up patents and licenses
them out into one marketing its own products.
BTG, which said on Friday that standard FDA review timelines
suggested a decision in the first half of next year, has
previously said global sales of Varisolve could reach $500
million a year.
Shares in the British group, which also sells snake
anti-venom and enjoys royalties from Johnson & Johnson's
prostate cancer drug Zytiga, were 1 percent higher by 0715 GMT.