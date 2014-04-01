BTG Pactual CEO sees no immediate need for Latin America acquisitions

LIMA/SAO PAULO, April 1 Grupo BTG Pactual SA
sees no immediate need to pursue more acquisitions
in Latin America, Chief Executive Officer Andrés Esteves said on
Tuesday, as the region's largest independent investment bank
seeks to add more segments to its growing commodities sales and
trading unit.
Esteves told reporters in Lima, where he is at an event,
that BTG Pactual wants to include coffee and cocoa to its
agricultural platform, but declined to give a timetable for the
plan. The São Paulo-based lender, which he and partners founded
in 2009, has gained large enough scale in Latin America, meaning
that acquisitions would only come if a "really good opportunity
appears."
Esteves added that the bank has no intention to grow into
retail banking. "We are an investment bank, and we will continue
to do investment banking," he added.
(Reporting by Patricia Vélez; Writing by Guillermo
Parra-Bernal, Editing by Franklin Paul)