BTG Pactual plans capital increase of $187 mln in unit-filing

BRIEF-NBCUniversal CEO says co made investment of $500 million in Snap Inc as part of Snap's IPO
* NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke says in note to employees that co made a strategic investment of $500 million in Snap Inc as part of Snap's IPO
SAO PAULO Nov 23 The board of Banco BTG Pactual SA, the investment banking unit of BTG Pactual Group , gave the go-ahead to a 391.87 million reais ($187 million) capital increase, according to a securities filing published on Friday.
Banco BTG Pactual will issue 19.87 million new common shares and 39.73 new million preferred stock that will be subscribed by the owners of a right known as "subscription bonus," according to the filing, dated Nov. 13.
* NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke says in note to employees that co made a strategic investment of $500 million in Snap Inc as part of Snap's IPO
* Hemisphere Media Group announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Xbiotech announces registered direct offering of common shares