BTG Pactual in merger talks with Chile's Celfin

* Deal would create Latin America's top securities firm

* Fits into BTG Pactual's strategy to grow outside Brazil

* Celfin has strong presence in Chile, Colombia, Peru

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluisio Alves

SAO PAULO, Aug 24 BTG Pactual, Brazil's largest independent securities firm, and Chilean rival Celfin Capital are in talks to combine their businesses in a deal that could create Latin America's largest independent investment bank.

The deal remains subject to the completion of due diligence and the approval of regulatory authorities from both countries, Sao Paulo-based BTG Pactual [BTG.UL] said in a statement on Wednesday. Terms of the negotiations were not disclosed.

The statement did not indicate whether BTG Pactual, controlled by Brazilian billionaire financier Andre Esteves, is buying a stake in Celfin or vice-versa.

But International Financing Review, citing people familiar with the situation, said the Brazilian bank would be the acquirer.

"The institutions believe that they share similar cultures and that significant synergies could be created in the merger that would benefit their respective clients, employees and shareholders," the BTG Pactual statement added.

The move fits into the bank's plan to expand into other fast-growing Latin American economies at a time when growth in Brazil is beginning to slow. Santiago-based Celfin is a leading financial and brokerage firm with operations in Chile, Peru and Colombia.

Esteves has set a goal of making BTG Pactual the largest securities firm from an emerging-market country by the end of the decade.

The association between BTG Pactual and Celfin would underpin the growing ties between local South American firms as they seek to fend off bids from the world's biggest investment banks.

MISSING IPOS, BOND OFFERINGS

Global powerhouses pursuing business in the region are facing stiffer competition from local players, which are deploying more capital to finance takeovers and making use of their distribution and origination capabilities to facilitate deals. [ID:nIFR64P91r]

Initial public offerings are thriving in Chile, as are corporate debt sales in Colombia. In both countries, soaring investment plans and strong consumer demand are fueling economic growth.

According to International Financing Review, BTG Pactual's focus on Brazil prevented it from riding a wave of IPOs in both Andean countries that was a boon for local shops.

The firm topped Brazil's mergers and acquisitions rankings in the first half as its focus on retail and other fast-growing segments translated into $16 billion worth of announced deals in the April-June period. [ID:nN1E76310V]

The Brazilian firm on Friday took the first step toward a possible initial share offering by filing a request with regulators to become a publicly listed company. The plan does not imply "imminent" share or debt offerings in the Brazilian markets. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluisio Alves; additional reporting by Christopher Langner in New York; editing by John Wallace)