BTG Pactual finalizes Celfin Capital deal

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
SAO PAULO Feb 8 BTG Pactual, Brazil's largest independent securities firm, has signed final documents to merge with Chilean rival Celfin Capital, as it seeks to win more investment-banking and capital market advisory deals across South America.
The Sao Paulo-based bank said in a securities filing on Wednesday that the deal will create the leading investment bank in Latin America. With the deal's conclusion, BTG's assets will total 129 billion reais ($75 billion) in the area of asset management and 49 billion reais in wealth management.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.