SAO PAULO, April 26 The success of Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual's initial public offering is a reflection of global investor confidence in Brazil, the bank's Chief Executive Andre Esteves said on Thursday.

"This is an enormous vote of confidence in Brazil by the global financial community," Esteves said at an event to celebrate the stock's debut in the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange. "We will keep working hard to help make this a better and fairer country."