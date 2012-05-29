BTG Pactual buying 40 pct of retailer Leader

May 29 BTG Pactual's buyout unit agreed on Tuesday to buy as much as 40 percent of Brazilian apparel retailer Leader Participações, according to a securities filing.

BTG Pactual, Brazil's largest independent investment bank, would pay 558.4 million reais ($281 million) in cash for a 35.9 percent stake, the filing said. The bank pledged to pour 106.7 million reais in fresh capital into Leader, which would give it an additional 6.4 percent stake.