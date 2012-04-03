UPDATE 3-BTG Pactual seeks to raise $2.2 bln in Brazil IPO

* Bank, partners planning Brazil's most coveted IPO
* Suggests price of 28.75 reais to 33.75 reais per unit
* IPO may spur renewed activity in flagging Brazil market
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
April 3 Brazil's BTG Pactual and shareholders
could raise up to 4.1 billion reais ($2.2 billion) in an initial
public offering that may turn the investment banking powerhouse
controlled by billionaire André Esteves into one of the world's
most valuable banks.
The IPO will be the first by an investment bank based in
Brazil, an emerging market power whose financial industry is
booming. While local offerings have struggled with recent market
turmoil, BTG Pactual's IPO will give investors a chance to buy
into a fast-growing firm with aspirations of rivaling global
giants like Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
The IPO will involve the sale of up to 121.5 million units
at a suggested price of 28.75 reais to 33.75 reais per unit,
according to a prospectus published on Tuesday. Ea ch unit will
be comprised of common and preferred stock issued by holding
companies Banco BTG Pactual and BTG Pactual Participations.
The deal comes at a time when Brazil's once-hyped IPO market
is struggling as an unpredictable economy and the risk of
overpriced deals scare away investors. Local equity markets have
not seen any new listings since July.
Investors in Brazil see the BTG Pactual IPO as a watershed
event in the local market after the first three offerings of
2012 were pulled. For the deal to succeed, Esteves must seek a
fair valuation for his bank, whose earnings depend on market
swings, investors said.
"If the price offers some room for the upside, I don't see
why the BTG Pactual (IPO) wouldn't be successful," said Nick
Morse, who oversees $24 billion in emerging market equities at
Schroders Investment Management in London.
BTG Pactual might be pursuing a more timid valuation to
avoid upsetting potential buyers, who remain reluctant to take
on risky bets like IPOs and are instead pouring money into
existing stocks, whose risks are easier to assess.
A price between 8.5 times and 10 times estimated earnings is
possible, people with knowledge of the deal said. Such a ratio
is lower than talk of multiples of 11 to 12.5 when the deal was
first announced on March 1.
BTG Pactual's own investment banking unit will handle the
IPO, along with Banco Bradesco, Goldman Sachs and
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
"WHY SELL AT A DISCOUNT?"
Under terms of the transaction, Esteves will funnel up to 80
percent of the proceeds into the bank's capital. The price tag
came in slightly above expectations, signaling that BTG Pactual
is betting on strong demand for its shares.
Based on an acquisition it made earlier in the year, BTG
Pactual is worth $14.8 billion, making it one of Brazil's 20
largest companies by market capitalization.
The latest valuation for BTG Pactual is 25 percent of that
of Goldman Sachs, the world's most profitable securities firm,
and 18 percent of that of Itaú Unibanco Holding,
Brazil's biggest bank by market capitalization.
BTG Pactual's current worth is almost 50 percent more than
the $10 billion valuation it got in December 2010, when
investors led by buyout firm JC Flowers & Co, the two largest
Asian sovereign wealth funds and the largest Middle East
sovereign wealth fund, bought an 18.6 percent stake.
Itaú Unibanco is currently trading at 9.5 times estimated
earnings. Brazilian banks are trading at an average multiple of
9.1, according to Thomson Reuters data.
BTG Pactual's impeccable track record, strong franchise and
above-market profitability ratios merit a premium over larger,
older rivals, some analysts said.
"I don't see why they would sell the stock at a discount
with such strong credentials," said Federico Rey-Marino, a
Buenos Aires-based analyst with Raymond James & Associates.
"Their business, despite being volatile, is fast-growing and
very profitable."
DEALMAKING FRENZY
BTG Pactual and Esteves himself have become symbols of
Brazil's growing economic might, competing head to head with
global investment banks in a region with bustling capital
markets and surging demand for wealth management services.
Esteves, a mathematician who started as a computer
technician at Banco Pactual at age 21, rose through the ranks to
become managing partner and sold the bank to UBS AG in
May 2006 for $3.1 billion. He and some partners bought back
Pactual for $2.5 billion in 2009 and formed BTG Pactual.
Since then, BTG Pactual has been on a dealmaking frenzy in
Brazil and abroad as Esteves tries to make it the largest
investment bank in emerging markets by 2020.
BTG Pactual has spent at least $2.5 billion on acquisitions
in real estate, finance and services, all areas that have
blossomed in the wake of strong job creation. The bank also
helped rescue troubled lender Banco PanAmericano in 2011, using
it as a launching pad for a consumer and mortgage lending giant.
BTG Pactual's penchant for takeovers has helped it boost
profit and increase its assets nearly by half since 2010, but
has also taken a toll on its capital base.
The bank's capital solvency ratio fell to 17.7 percent at
the end of last year from 21.5 percent in 2010. The level is
still well above the Brazil's minimum threshold of 11 percent
for commercial lenders.
Return on equity - a measure of a bank's profitability - hit
24.2 percent last year, about 5 percentage points above the
average in the country's banking system. Profit jumped 71
percent to 1.92 billion reais last year.
In the IPO, São Paulo-based BTG Pactual will offer 72
million units in a primary offering. The sale will be aimed at
retail investors and give all buyers the same rights.
Shareholders including Delaware-based Marais LLC, Exor SA
and Europa Lux III of Luxembourg will offer 18 million units in
a secondary offering. Supplementary and additional lots could
increase both primary and secondary offerings by up to 31.5
million units. A sale of global depositary units in Amsterdam
will take place simultaneously with the Brazil IPO.
The IPO is expected to price by April 24. The units should
begin trading on São Paulo's Bovespa stock exchange on April 26
under the symbol "BBTG11."
Banco BTG Pactual will be the holding company listed in
Brazil, while BTG Pactual Participations Ltd will do the same
overseas.