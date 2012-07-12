版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 12日 星期四 20:12 BJT

BTG Pactual says to form new miner with former Vale CEO

SAO PAULO, July 12 BTG Pactual, Brazil's largest independent investment bank, teamed up with Roger Agnelli, the former Vale chief executive, to set up a mining venture focused on Latin America and Africa, the bank said in a Thursday securities filing.

The venture in conjunction with Agnelli's investment company AGN Participacoes will involve planned investments worth up to $520 million to finance development and growth of the business through acquisitions and organic growth of operations, BTG said.

