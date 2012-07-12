版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 12日 星期四 22:59 BJT

Former Vale CEO Agnelli to chair joint mining venture

SAO PAULO, July 12 Brazilian mining industry veteran Roger Agnelli will serve as chairman of joint mining venture B&A Mineracao, while Eduardo Ledsham will become chief executive, according to a statement released at a press conference on Thursday.

Brazil's largest independent investment bank BTG Pactual has teamed up with Agnelli to set up the venture that will involve investments worth up to $520 million, with a focus on Latin America and Africa.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐