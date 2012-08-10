BTG Pactual says return on equity may top estimates this year

UPDATE 3-Ghosn cedes Nissan CEO role, to focus on alliance with Renault, Mitsubishi
* Ghosn to remain Nissan chairman, devote more time to alliance
SAO PAULO Aug 10 BTG Pactual, Brazil's sole listed investment bank, could beat its own estimates for profitability this year, as it works towards diversifying revenues and streamlining costs, executives said on Friday.
Core return on equity, a gauge of profitability for banks that excludes some one-time items, could come "a little above" the 25 percent forecast for this year, Chief Executive André Esteves and other executives said on a conference call to discuss second-quarter earnings.
ROE, as the indicator is known, jumped to 30.4 percent in the second quarter from 16.3 percent a year earlier, and compared with an estimate of 21.9 percent in a Reuters poll. In the first quarter ROE was 25 percent.
* Ghosn to remain Nissan chairman, devote more time to alliance
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 23 South African retailer Massmart reported an almost 16 percent rise in full-year profit on Thursday, as the firm controlled costs and closed some of its less profitable stores in a tough economic environment.
SHANGHAI, Feb 23 Boeing Co said it was planning to deliver its first tranche of revamped old passenger jets to be used as freight haulers in China by the end of the year, amid a boom in e-commerce that is driving China's parcel delivery market.