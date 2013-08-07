BTG Pactual sees commodities bulk-up contributing to profit soon

UPDATE 2-7-Eleven operator to buy U.S. stores from Sunoco for $3.3 bln
* 7-Eleven Inc has 8,700 North America stores; targets 10,000
SAO PAULO Aug 7 Grupo BTG Pactual SA , the Brazilian investment bank heavily expanding into commodities sales and trading, expects the area to begin contributing to earnings soon, Chief Financial Officer Marcelo Kalim said on Wednesday.
"We are practically operational at this point. We are very confident that the steps taken so far in that area will help us leverage presence in that sector," Kalim said on a conference call to discuss second-quarter earnings. BTG Pactual, Latin America's largest independent investment bank, is making a bold push into the global commodity markets just as other banks bow out, betting it can avoid the regulatory pressure rattling rivals.
On Tuesday, Grupo BTG Pactual SA reported earnings that missed analysts' forecasts for the second quarter as sagging global bond and equity markets weighed down revenue and a weak economy in Brazil forced the country's largest independent investment bank to rein in lending to clients.
* 7-Eleven Inc has 8,700 North America stores; targets 10,000
LONDON, April 6 Ryanair, Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers, plans to pivot its growth away from Britain over the next two years as the country negotiates its exit from the European Union, its finance director said on Thursday.
LONDON, April 6 Stocks slipped and bonds rose on Thursday, with risk appetite soured by signs the Federal Reserve might start paring asset holdings later this year just as the chance of early U.S. fiscal stimulus seems to be evaporating.