BTG Pactual sees no impact from EBX exposure

SAO PAULO Aug 7 Grupo BTG Pactual SA , Brazil's largest independent investment bank, sees no impact from its exposure to struggling energy and mining conglomerate Grupo EBX, to which it is a key financial adviser and lender, Chief Executive Officer André Esteves said on Wednesday.

The association with EBX could yield income from mergers and acquisitions work as EBX downsizes, Esteves told analysts on a conference call to discuss second-quarter earnings.

