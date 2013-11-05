UPDATE 1-Global markets help propel Brazil's BTG Pactual profit

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Nov 5 A rally in global equity
markets that drove U.S. markets to all-time highs helped spur a
22 percent jump in profit at Grupo BTG Pactual SA,
Latin America's largest independent investment bank, in the
third quarter.
The São Paulo-based lender, controlled by billionaire
financier André Esteves, earned 746 million reais ($327 million)
in net income, according to a securities filing on Tuesday. The
average estimate of three analysts compiled by Thomson Reuters
forecast profit of 781 million reais in the three months ended
on Sept. 30.
BTG Pactual is struggling with flagging equity, bond and
derivatives markets this year in Brazil, its home turf, and
other Latin American countries. The bank's global markets
division, whose hedge funds trade all types of financial
instruments worldwide, generated most of the third-quarter
revenue as the Standard and Poor's S&P500 index remained
on track to post its strongest annual performance in about a
decade.
"Markets continued to be challenging amid an uncertain
environment. Yet, we delivered solid results, especially in our
client franchises," Esteves was quoted in the filing as saying.
"We are satisfied with the performance of our principal
investments unit in spite of the relatively low capital
allocation and market risk."
Esteves, 45, has steered the bank through turbulent times in
Brazilian capital markets by sharing investment risks with
clients in sectors from oil and gas to logistics and
agribusiness. BTG Pactual has moved to a more conservative
market approach this year away from U.S. mortgages, global
credit markets and emerging market assets ahead of the U.S.
federal Reserve's dismantling of years of ample monetary
stimulus.
Management will discuss the results with investors at a
conference call early on Wednesday.
PRINCIPAL INVESTMENTS
Compared with the second quarter, net revenue rose 41
percent to 1.42 billion reais, after the principal investments
line posted income of 293 million reais. A jump in principal
investments - or income from investing the bank's own money on
hedge funds, buyouts and real estate - helped offset
investment-banking revenue, which fell 25 percent, and sales and
trading results, down 44 percent from the prior three months.
Merchant banking, the unit within principal investments that
mimic a private-equity fund, swung to income of 222 million
reais in the third quarter from a shortfall of 58 million reais
in the second quarter.
Sales and trading income fell to 258 million reais after
growing risk aversion and volatility hampered Latin
America-related equity and currency trading strategies. Such
disappointing performances offset an otherwise satisfactory
showing in Brazil energy and interest-rate trades, the filing
added.
Profitability as measured by return on equity rose to 19.4
percent in the third quarter from 17.5 percent in the prior
three months. The bank's ROE, as the indicator is known, missed
the 20.3 percent estimate by the three analysts and, just as in
the previous quarter, failed to beat that of rivals despite
Esteves' deal-making expertise and focus on cost-efficiency.
Helping profit, banker compensation slipped 4.2 percent in a
quarter-on-quarter basis, to 254 million reais - usually bonuses
only rise when revenue increases. The number, however, came well
below the 385 million reais estimate.
The bank's consolidated loan book rose 0.6 percent at 35.79
billion reais on a quarter-on-quarter basis, even as lenders
remained skittish of extending new corporate loans to larges and
mid-sized companies in the period. Yet, BTG Pactual earned 260
million reais in interest income from outstanding loans - a jump
of 35 percent from the second quarter.
Total assets fell 6 percent to 184.6 billion reais. Value at
risk, or the maximum amount of money that BTG Pactual could lose
on a single trading day, fell 13 percent to 82 million reais -
indicating a low capital allocation on trading-related
activities as market risk remains uncertain.
The bank, had reported profit of 650 million reais in the
second quarter, and of 793 million reais in the year-earlier
period.