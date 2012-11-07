版本:
BTG Pactual sees lending spreads remaining relatively stable-CFO

SAO PAULO Nov 7 BTG Pactual Group, Brazil's largest independent investment bank, is not experiencing a decline in lending spreads as a result of record-low interest rates or mounting competition, Chief Financial Officer Marcelo Kalim said in a conference call on Wednesday.

Spreads, which are or the difference between the rate at which a bank lends money and the rate at which it remunerates deposits, "look like they will remain at similar levels seen in recent months," Kalim said.

