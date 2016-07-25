UPDATE 1-BT proposes independent board for Openreach to fend off break-up threat

(Adds background, quotes)
LONDON, July 25 Britain's biggest telecoms
provider BT offered on Monday to appoint an independent
board and chairman to run its Openreach network division in an
attempt to appease rivals and prevent the break-up of the group.
Speaking a day before regulator Ofcom issues its verdict on
how BT should improve performance, Chairman Mike Rake said the
group realised it had more to do to improve its network but that
forcing separation was not the right way to go.
BT has already offered to increase spending on the division
that runs the network - Openreach - and on Monday it went
further by spelling out its plans to give the unit greater
autonomy.
"We're absolutely willing to form an Openreach board that
would have an independent chairman, a majority of independent
directors. We're willing to give more authority to Openreach in
determination of its capital investment programme," Rake told
BBC Radio.
"But we believe very strongly ... that this would be the
wrong time to break up BT and distract us from the remaining
investment to get superfast and ultrafast broadband right across
the country in the next two to three years."
Shares in BT rose 2.3 percent as investors welcomed the
proposal for an independent Openreach board.
The 170-year-old BT has been under fire for years from its
rivals who accuse the group of underinvesting in the national
network that is used by all providers to offer broadband and
telecoms services.
Rivals to BT, including TalkTalk and Sky,
assert that Britain would have better broadband connections if
Openreach was spun off.In response BT points out that holding
Openreach within the wider group enabled it to invest in new
technology through the economic downturn.
Ofcom has so far said there should be wider separation
between Openreach and its owner to boost investment and improve
broadband access for households, but that for now a full
separation is not seen as necessary.
