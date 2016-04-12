版本:
MOVES-BTIG names Mark Secrest as managing director

April 12 Financial services firm BTIG LLC said Mark Secrest has joined the firm as a managing director within its healthcare investment banking group.

Secrest will focus on medical devices, life sciences tools and diagnostics industries.

Secrest was previously a managing director and head of medical devices M&A at Stifel Financial Corp's healthcare investment banking group. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)

