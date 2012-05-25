Japan's BTMU lifts freeze on Iran assets outside US

TOKYO May 25 Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ said
on Friday it has lifted a freeze on Iranian assets in its
accounts outside the United States.
BTMU, a core banking unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
, Japan's biggest banking group, had frozen the assets
after being ordered to do so by the New York District Court
earlier this month.
It said it has resumed all transactions with Iran.
The bank did not disclose the size of the Iranian assets
held by the bank inside and outside the United States, but an
industry source said they are mostly outside the U.S.
BTMU said the lifting of the freeze came after a U.S.
federal court's decision nullifying an order to freeze assets
outside the United States.