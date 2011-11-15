版本:
Buccaneer plans to drill first Cook Inlet well in spring

 NEW YORK, Nov 15 Buccaneer Energy BCC.AU said
on Tuesday it is moving forward with its plans to revive
exploration drilling in Alaska.
 The company completed the purchase of a jack-up rig from a
subsidiary of Transocean Limited (RIG.N).
 Buccaneer will use the rig to drill on its properties in
Cook Inlet, which are estimated to hold 73.3 million barrels of
oil equivalent.
 The company plans to begin drilling in April or May 2012.

