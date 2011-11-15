Buccaneer plans to drill first Cook Inlet well in spring

UPDATE 6-Controversial Dakota pipeline to go ahead after Army approval
* Tribe plans legal challenge, Washington protest (Adds acting army secretary, more from Standing Rock Sioux, background)
NEW YORK, Nov 15 Buccaneer Energy BCC.AU said on Tuesday it is moving forward with its plans to revive exploration drilling in Alaska.
The company completed the purchase of a jack-up rig from a
subsidiary of Transocean Limited (RIG.N).
Buccaneer will use the rig to drill on its properties in Cook Inlet, which are estimated to hold 73.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.
The company plans to begin drilling in April or May 2012.
* Tribe plans legal challenge, Washington protest (Adds acting army secretary, more from Standing Rock Sioux, background)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 7 Yum China Holdings Inc , reporting for the first time as a standalone company, on Tuesday said its profit beat expectations for the fourth quarter despite just missing Wall Street's target for sales at established restaurants.
Feb 8 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.