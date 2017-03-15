版本:
Swiss competition watchdog probes Bucher in tractor parts case

ZURICH, March 15 The Swiss competition authority WEKO said on Wednesday it had opened a probe into Bucher Industries Landtechnik unit over agreements involving distribution of spare parts for tractors and territorial limitations for resale by dealers.

Bucher said in a separate statement it is cooperating with WEKO in the investigation and "aiming for a complete understanding of the situation," which involves brands New-Holland, Case IH and Steyr.

Authorities searched Bucher offices as part of the investigation, WEKO said. (Reporting by John Miller)
