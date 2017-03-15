Swiss competition watchdog probes Bucher in tractor parts case

Citi narrowly tops annual FX traders ranking
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.
ZURICH, March 15 The Swiss competition authority WEKO said on Wednesday it had opened a probe into Bucher Industries Landtechnik unit over agreements involving distribution of spare parts for tractors and territorial limitations for resale by dealers.
Bucher said in a separate statement it is cooperating with WEKO in the investigation and "aiming for a complete understanding of the situation," which involves brands New-Holland, Case IH and Steyr.
Authorities searched Bucher offices as part of the investigation, WEKO said. (Reporting by John Miller)
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.
CHICAGO, May 24 Commodity trader Glencore Plc's confirmation on Tuesday that it sought a tie up with grains trader Bunge Ltd likely signals the start of a wave of consolidation and partnering in the industry, as middlemen struggle to make profits amid a massive global food glut.
CHICAGO, May 24 Commodity trader Glencore Plc's confirmation on Tuesday that it sought a tie up with grains trader Bunge Ltd likely signals the start of a wave of consolidation and partnering in the industry, as middlemen struggle to make profits amid a massive global food glut.