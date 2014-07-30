BRIEF-Bucher Industries says in H1 surpassed high levels attained in same period of last year

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
July 30 Bucher Industries AG : * Says in H1 surpassed high levels attained in same period of last year * Says in H1 order intake rose strongly, up by 7.8% to CHF 1.32 billion * Says in H1 net sales increased by 4.2% to CHF 1.469 billion (in H1 2013: CHF
1.409 billion) * Says for current FY 2014 anticipates sales growth and a moderate fall in
profitability from record high in the previous year * Says H1 EBIT of CHF 141.5 million versus CHF 140.9 million in H1 2013 * says H1 EBITDA of CHF 186.5 million versus CHF 181.8 million in H1 2013 * Source text- bit.ly/1tqHCAA * Further company coverage
April 21 A European Medicines Agency panel said on Friday it recommended granting marketing approval to Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis.
NEW YORK, April 21 General Electric Co reported quarterly sales and adjusted earnings results that beat analysts estimates on Friday, but its shares fell on concerns about some of its industrial businesses and its cash outflow.