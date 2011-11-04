Buckeye sees Bakken contract adding revenue

BRIEF-Crescita Therapeutics names Muneerah Kanji as interim CFO
* Crescita Therapeutics announces management and board changes
NEW YORK Nov 4 Buckeye Partners said it expects an additional $6 million in revenue from its new Bakken initiative during a third quarter earnings call on Friday.
The company secured a two year contract to offload and transport Bakken shale oil through its Detroit, Michigan terminal. (Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Alden Bentley) (janet.mcgurty@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: janet.mcgurty.reuters.com@reuters.net; 646 226 3027))
* Crescita Therapeutics announces management and board changes
* Annual meeting has been postponed to march 3, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time
* Craig R. Smith, chairman of the Owens & minor board of directors, announces his retirement