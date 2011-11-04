Buckeye sees Bakken contract adding revenue

NEW YORK Nov 4 Buckeye Partners said it expects an additional $6 million in revenue from its new Bakken initiative during a third quarter earnings call on Friday.

The company secured a two year contract to offload and transport Bakken shale oil through its Detroit, Michigan terminal. (Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Alden Bentley)