版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 4日 星期五 23:26 BJT

Buckeye sees Bakken contract adding revenue

NEW YORK Nov 4 Buckeye Partners said it expects an additional $6 million in revenue from its new Bakken initiative during a third quarter earnings call on Friday.

The company secured a two year contract to offload and transport Bakken shale oil through its Detroit, Michigan terminal. (Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Alden Bentley) (janet.mcgurty@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: janet.mcgurty.reuters.com@reuters.net; 646 226 3027))

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐