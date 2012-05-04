UPDATE 1-Buckeye to build 1.2 mln bbls crude storage at Borco

NEW YORK May 4 Buckeye Partners said on
Friday it will build 1.2 million barrels of new crude oil
storage at its Borco facility in the Bahamas.
Construction on the tanks will be complete in the third
quarter of 2013 and they are already leased.
The new tanks are in addition to the 3.1 million barrels of
light, refined product storage already under construction at the
former oil refinery site Buckeye bought from private equity firm
First Reserve in Q1 2011.
During its first quarter 2012 earnings call, Buckeye said
that 100 percent of its 21.6-million-barrel tank farm at Borco
was leased, with 65 percent on longer-term, three-year
contracts.
Borco provides storage for crude oil, gasoline, middle
distillates and residual fuel oil and services markets in the
Americas, Europe and West Africa.