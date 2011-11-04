Buckeye says completes first phase of BORCO expansion

NEW YORK Nov 4 Buckeye Partners said on Friday it completed the first phase of its expansion of its 14.5 million barrel BORCO storage facility on the Grand Bahamas Island earlier this week.

The planned expansion of the facility includes the completed inland dock, which can handle vessels from small barges up to Panamax size tankers.