UPDATE 1-Buckeye says BORCO phase 1 expansion done

NEW YORK Nov 4 Buckeye Partners said on Friday it completed the first phase of its expansion of its 14.5 million barrel BORCO storage facility on Grand Bahamas Island earlier this week.

The planned expansion of the facility includes the completed inland dock, which can handle vessels from small barges up to Panamax size tankers.

BORCO has begun construction on the planned expansion of the offshore jetty to accommodate VLCC tankers, the company said.

Buckeye Partners LP owns and operates one of the nation's largest independent liquid petroleum products pipeline systems.

Buckeye also owns more than 100 liquid petroleum products terminals as well as both natural gas and petroleum liquids storage terminals. (Editing by Jim Marshall)