Buckeye says Perth Amboy-Linden NJ connection ahead of schedule

May 3 A project to connect Buckeye Partners LP's
Perth Amboy, New Jersey terminal with a pipeline
transportation hub in Linden is about three months ahead of
schedule, Buckeye Chief Executive Officer Clark Smith said on
Friday.
A pipeline linking the two sites is expected to be completed
in April 2014, Smith said during the pipeline operator's
first-quarter 2013 earnings call. In the interim, a separate
pipeline linking Perth Amboy to Linden via Colonial Pipeline
is expected to become operational in September, Smith
said.
Once in Linden, product transferred from Perth Amboy can be
sent to Buckeye's other Northeast delivery points, which include
New York City-area airports, Long Island, upstate New York and
Western Pennsylvania, said Kevin Goodwin, Buckeye's director of
investor relations.